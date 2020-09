BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after he accused of stealing a car and leading officers on a chase.

It started Sunday evening near the corner of Smith and Gay streets in Southeast Bakersfield. The department said someone stole a car and a few minutes later officers caught up with the driver, but he tried to run away. Officers caught found him and arrested him a short time later.

The man faces several charges including auto theft, felony evasion and resisting arrest.