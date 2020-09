BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man accused of breaking a glass door at City Hall South on Truxtun Avenue.

The incident was reported Sunday at around 5 p.m. Several KGET employees were in the area setting up for a nearby event, heard a sound of glass shattering and found a door at the City Hall entrance smashed and reported it to police.

Police said they detained and arrested a man in his mid-40s for vandalism. He was found a few blocks away.