Police arrest man following overnight standoff in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man accused of domestic violence early Saturday morning following an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in Southeast Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called for a peace disturbance and possible domestic violence call at a home on Trabuco Canyon Drive near Colima Street at around 9:15 p.m. Friday. The department said a man barricaded himself inside the home, prompting the standoff with police.

Officers eventually entered the home and arrested the man identified as Jessie Meza for charges related to domestic violence and parole violation, officials said.

A Kern County inmate database showed Meza, 35, was booked on domestic violence and weapons charges. He is due in court on April 13.

There are resources available for anyone who is a victim of domestic violence or if you suspect someone you know is a victim of domestic violence: