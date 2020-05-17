Police arrest felon on suspicion of possession of loaded gun, stolen truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a search for a stolen truck in East Bakersfield led them to a convicted felon sitting in the driver’s seat who had a loaded gun.

Officials say officers were called to the 200 block of Clifton Street at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday looking for a reported stolen 2021 Chevy Equinox.

According to police, officers found 34-year-old Clement Rhodes in the driver’s seat of the truck. Rhodes is also accused of being in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson gun with a high-capacity magazine.

Police say Rhodes is a felon and was on probation and was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.