BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six people were arrested accused of participating in street racing in lanes of the Westside Parkway overnight, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the Westside Parkway at Calloway Drive Thursday at 11:30 p.m. for reports of racing in eastbound lanes and blocking traffic.

Officials said five vehicles were impounded and six men were arrested on street racing-related charges.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.