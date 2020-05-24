Police arrest 18-year-old on gun, drug possession charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday afternoon for allegedly negligently firing a weapon and drug possession.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of Marge Avenue in South Bakersfield for a call about about two people firing a gun in an open field. Police say the two suspects fled in a white Honda Passport.

According to police, officers eventually located Juan Aldana Jr, 18, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle in the 1200 block of Adelaide Avenue. Officials say Aldana threw out a backpack from the vehicle that had a loaded Glock 19 handgun, illegal drugs, and a large but undisclosed amount of money.

Aldana was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sales, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.