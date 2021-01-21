Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to deadly New Year’s Eve shooting near Wilson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another man on New Year’s Eve.

Officials said the 17-year-old was arrested in Palmdale on Thursday afternoon.

The teen was arrested as a suspect in the shooting and killing of 18-year-old Emmanuel Arechiga on Dec. 31.

Bakersfield police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Morin Court, but Arechiga managed to drive himself to Echo Avenue near Wilson Park where another woman called for help, but Arechiga died of his wounds.

