Police: Armed man on drugs entered backyard where children were playing

Crime Watch
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say an armed man who was under the influence of drugs entered a south Bakersfield backyard Tuesday evening where children were playing.

A homeowner on Le May Avenue reported an armed man climbed a fence into his backyard around 6:30 p.m., according to police. Arriving officers arrested Sergio Zamora, 38, without incident and found two loaded handguns, two rifle magazines and drug paraphernalia on him, police said.

A search warrant was later served at Zamora’s home and an unregistered rifle seized, police said. Zamora was arrested on drug and gun-related charges, child endangerment and trespassing.

