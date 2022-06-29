BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shots were fired inside a 7-Eleven in north Bakersfield after an argument involving three people, police said.

No gunshot victims had been located and no arrests made, police said. A woman fell inside the business and was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain.

The shooting was reported at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven at 525 West Columbus St. Police arrived three minutes later but those involved had fled.

A male — no age estimates were given — became involved in an argument with two other males, police said. One of them pulled a gun and fired several times at the single male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.