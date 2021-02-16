Police announce series of gun-related arrests over past few days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Tuesday released information regarding a series of arrests on firearms charges in the city within the past few days.

On Sunday, police contacted Francisco Rubio, 23, who was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Rubio had a gun, burglary tools and methamphetamine on him, police said, and was arrested on related charges.

Earlier Sunday, a vehicle refused to stop for police in the area of Westholme Boulevard and Ming Avenue. After a short chase, two people abandoned the vehicle and ran, police said.

They were located with the help of a sheriff’s helicopter and police took Xavier Chatman, 24, and a 16-year-old into custody, according to BPD. A loaded, unregistered gun was tossed during the chase, police said. Chatman was arrested on gang and gun charges, among others, and the juvenile on a gang charge and resisting arrest.

The suspect vehicle was towed from the scene and a short time later the tow truck driver reported he was being followed by a vehicle containing a person armed with a gun. Police stopped the vehicle following the tow truck, found a loaded gun inside and arrested Ullunder Martin, 23, on a charge of carrying a loaded gun with the intent to commit a crime, BPD said.

On Saturday, the driver of a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen refused to stop for police on Palm Street and led officers on a chase that ended when the driver lost control and the vehicle became disabled at Highway 58 and Brundage Lane. Edward Armendariz, 41, was found with more than an ounce of methamphetamine and heroin and arrested on charges of auto theft, felony evading, possession of drugs for sales, gang participation and unrelated felony arrest warrants, police said.

Also on Saturday, police were dispatched to Auburn Street for a report of a person armed with a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Denzil Nutall, 28, was found in possession of a loaded unregistered gun and taken into custody, police said. Nutall is on parole for manslaughter.

Two men were arrested Saturday evening after police served search warrants at homes on South Chester Avenue and South N Street. A loaded gun was found during the search of each home, according to BPD, and Hector Hernandez-Guillen, 25, and Jessie Flores, 43, were arrested on weapons violations.

Several firearm-related arrests also occurred Friday.

Around 5 p.m., police arrested Bryson Hawkins, 26, near Calloway Drive and Hageman Road for an attempted murder warrant stemming from a shooting Oct. 16 on Casa Grande Street, according to BPD.

A search warrant served shortly before 5 p.m. on Rembrandt Street turned up two loaded guns and non-prescribed oxycodone, police said. Fredie Caldera, 22, was arrested on charges including possession of a controlled substance while armed. Neither gun was registered to him, police said.

Lastly, police went to Earlimart at about 3:30 p.m. to find a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping that took place in Bakersfield. Marcos Barrios, 28, was arrested on gun-related and other charges, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.