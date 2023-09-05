BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique, located on Stockdale Highway in southwest Bakersfield, was burglarized yet again late Monday night.

This makes the store a victim of two break-ins within 24 hours.

17 News first received text messages around 3:23 a.m. Tuesday morning from Heidi Shubin, the owner of Sugardaddy’s, about the second burglary.

“Please stop doing this to us,” Shubin said in regards to the perpetrators. “Use your talents for better. Do something to make an honest living.”

The latest break in happened late Monday night. Shubin told 17 News she first got alarm notifications around 11:45 in the evening.

“I had to sit down because I felt like I was going to pass out,” Shubin said. “It just really, really, really unnerves me.”

In surveillance video shared by Shubin, the suspect can be seen attempting to break through the front door. The suspect, wearing a hood and mask, then shatters the window, entering and stealing up to $1500 worth of merchandise, including a purse and multiple pairs of earrings.

In the first break in — which occurred early Monday morning — the suspect had shattered the other window. If you face the front of the store, it was initially just the right windowfront that was boarded up. Now, the entirety of the front is.

Shubin said after the first break-in, she’d received enough donations to fix the first broken window. But to fix both, as well as the door, is around $5000.

“My dad and husband [were] very enraged this morning, just to see me, because I was just physically sick to my stomach this morning going through this and getting that alert on my phone,” Shubin recalled. “They’re just so sad for me.”

After responding to the store alarms, Shubin and her husband camped out all night, keeping watch.

Shubin is making it clear — while the situation is up in the air, she remains grounded on her desire to stay at this location, where the business has been for nearly 41 years.

“I don’t want to move,” Shubin said. “I love it here.”

Shubin’s boutique is a popular mom-and-pop shop that’s four generations strong. Shubin’s mother and grandmother first opened the store in 1982, and Shubin’s daughter and daughter-in-law have been helping out.

It’s now a matter of heightening security for Sugardaddy’s.

Shubin says she’s hoping to install a rolling door for the windows or a security gate and has considered applying for the city of Bakersfield’s business security improvements grant.

She quickly found out, however, Sugardaddy’s, which is in Ward 6, wouldn’t qualify.

“In order to receive these funds, you have to be in what’s called a qualified census tract,” explained Ward 6 Councilmember Patty Gray. “Unfortunately, no businesses west of the 99 will be able to apply for these funds. Criminals do not know… they don’t care. They don’t care when census tract you’re in.”

17 News confirmed with the city that because the grant uses federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), there are restrictions, including on location.

The city clarified that “qualified census tracts” are areas that have been “disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.” Locations are designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, based on household income.

“It is not determined by whether one area is safer or more dangerous than another,” the city said.

The census tract in Bakersfield includes Old Town Kern, downtown and southeast Bakersfield. Sugardaddy’s is in the southwest.

Councilmember Gray expressed frustration that only certain populations can receive those federal funds.

“My own constituents cannot receive these grants… We’re on our own,” the councilmember said.

Councilmember Gray said moving forward, she’ll work to ensure all people can access necessary government funds, as “there’s no safe place in the city.”

Shubin is calling on the community for donations and said she’s touched by the kind hearts of those who’ve already shown support. She said she has filed a claim with her insurance company. Shubin pointed out that initially, she was hesitant to file, in case she’d be dropped.

The Bakersfield Police Department told 17 News they’re looking into the two burglaries as separate incidents, but if any evidence indicates a linkage, they’ll investigate accordingly.

If you have any information about either of the break-ins, you are encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.