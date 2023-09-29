BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles serial killer admitted to killing his cellmate at a Delano prison over the other man’s poor hygiene, according to court documents.

Ramon Escobar said he was only housed with Juan Villanueva for five days in February before Villanueva’s “foul smell” and “disregard of common sense and selfishness” led to the slaying, say the newly-released documents. He told prison staff he used his hands to strangle him, the assault lasting about five minutes.

Escobar, 52, left a written note in his cell outlining the reasons for the death of Villanueva, 53, at North Kern State Prison, the reports filed by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say.

The note, according to the documents, says the following: “1) Didn’t want to shower or bird bath right. 2) Didn’t wanna clean cell. 3) Stank like pure s—. 4) Didn’t wanna move I asked 2 or 3 times. 5) Didn’t wanna take me serious so please meet the devil ha, ha.”

Escobar is charged with first-degree murder and assault by a prisoner serving a life term likely to produce great bodily injury. He’s due back in court next week.

He’s already serving life without parole for bludgeoning five homeless men to death in attacks that occurred over a two-week span in Los Angeles and Santa Monica in 2018. The murders occurred after he killed his aunt and uncle in Texas.

Villanueva was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

On the morning of Feb. 24, Villanueva missed an appointment to have his blood pressure checked. An officer went to his cell and saw him lying in the bottom bunk. He didn’t respond when told to wake up.

At that point, Escobar, who had earlier left the cell, approached the officer and addressed him by name, the documents say.

“Hey, I’m sorry Jenkins, I killed him,” Escobar said according to the documents.

He was placed in handcuffs and medical staff began CPR on Villanueva. They stopped life-saving measures after finding discoloration on his body caused by lividity and rigor mortis in the jaw, the documents say.