BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Thursday to charges filed in connection with a shooting that killed two men at a south Bakersfield motel.

Mario Velasquez pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Omar Uranda-Gonzalez to being an accessory in the shooting that took place Jan. 2, 2021, at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street, court records show. Velasquez was sentenced to nine years in jail and Uranda-Gonzales is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 18.

Two counts of first-degree murder were dismissed, according to court records.

Luise Ramirez, 45, and Rudie Casillas, 39, were found dead inside a room at the motel, according to police reports. The documents say video evidence and witnesses helped identify the suspects.

Velasquez told police he had been at the motel to pick up money he was owed for a drug transaction. He claimed Casillas and Ramirez tried to kill him, a fight broke out and he shot both men, according to the documents.