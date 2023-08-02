BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage murder suspect is scheduled for a hearing in October at which either a plea agreement could be announced or proceedings begin that could send his case to adult court.

Sonny Veleta, 18, appeared in court on Wednesday for a hearing in which his attorney, Chief Deputy Public Defender Teryl Wakeman, said he needed more time to “dot a few i’s and cross a few t’s” before the transfer hearing. Also known as a “fitness hearing,” a transfer hearing is where a judge decides whether a minor’s case should be moved to adult court, and can be held for teens over 15 who commit serious offenses such as murder, rape or kidnapping for ransom.

Wakeman said it’s possible the case may resolve before then, telling the court he and prosecutor Cole Sherman are continuing to discuss a possible plea agreement.

Veleta was 16 when arrested in the death of Cesar Joseph Malta, 19, found shot the night of Aug. 12, 2022, on Oregon Street near Kern Street, according to police. Malta was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.