BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man who had been charged with murder has accepted a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 20 years.

Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and four other felonies and prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges — including first-degree murder and two more counts of attempted murder.

Police arrested Longmire and two juveniles in September in connection with the shooting death of Alfred Lee Williams on South Owens Street in late August.

At about 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 3, police tried to to stop a black Ford 500 with a stolen license plate in the 300 block of South Owens Street. Officers noticed the vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle in two shootings in the same neighborhood — the killing of Williams on Aug. 29 and an injury shooting shooting Aug. 28.

The Ford refused to stop and officers gave chase, following it to the 1600 block of South Union Avenue where it crashed, police said. Three occupants wearing ski masks ran but were caught, and three guns recovered.

Longmire was booked on suspicion of murder and other offenses, and the juveniles on suspicion of attempted murder, firearm violations and related charges.