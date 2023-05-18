BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea agreement for a years-long prison term has been reached in a crash and shooting that killed a man outside a house party in central Bakersfield.

Seth Mills pleaded no contest Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a gun by a felon in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and assault with a gun charges, according to court records. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said Mills faces seven years and eight months in prison at his sentencing hearing next month.

Mills, 27, was arrested in the Sept. 17 shooting death of James Quair, 35, outside a home on Cherry Street, west of Chester Avenue and south of California Avenue.

According to court documents, police interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained surveillance footage showing Mills fire gunshots from his pickup in front of a motorcycle Quair had rushed to just outside the home. Two minutes pass, then Quair gets back on the motorcycle.

Shortly afterward, a muzzle flash appears to come from Quair’s raised hand, the documents say, multiple gunshots are heard and the pickup accelerates. It hits the motorcycle and both vehicles crash into a telephone pole, after which the truck reverses and drives away.

Quair started running but collapsed in the street, according to the documents. Police said he had at least two gunshot wounds.

Police arrested Mills the next day in Oildale.

Knowing Mills and Quair had issues with each other, the homeowner who threw the house party had told Mills not to come, but he showed up anyway, documents said. About 30 minutes after he arrived, the two men went running to their vehicles and the shootout occurred.