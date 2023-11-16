BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge and another had all charges dismissed in connection with allegations they hit a Meadows Field Airport police officer with a vehicle then drove away.

Douglas Hutchison, 33, pleaded no contest Thursday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, court records show. Co-defendant Jafet Cortes-Mejia had all charges dismissed. Both had faced multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Hutchison’s sentencing is set for Dec. 18.

In June, the officer found suspects had broken into a vehicle in the airport’s long-term parking lot, according to sheriff’s officials. They hit the officer with the vehicle as they escaped, officials said, and it was later found abandoned near an orchard by Highway 65 and James Road.

Hutchison and Cortes-Mejia were located during a search of the orchard and taken into custody. The officer was treated at a hospital and released within 24 hours, officials said.