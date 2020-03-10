Plea deal off the table in insurance fraud case involving local gynecologist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plea offers were made more than once to a local gynecologist and two others accused in an insurance fraud scheme, a prosecutor said.

Those offers were not accepted, Deputy District Attorney Andi Bridges told the court Tuesday morning, and they have now been withdrawn.

Given that development, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Monday where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to order Dr. Jason Helliwell, Brandon Williams and Tambra head to stand trial on multiple counts of grand theft and making false claims for health benefits.

Investigators have said Helliwell was involved in fraud schemes, one of which involved an in-house allergy testing machine where the doctor allegedly ordered “frequent, and likely unnecessary, allergy tests on patients that had no complaint of allergy symptoms,” according to a court document.

Another scheme was set in motion when Helliwell set up an arrangement with a toxicology lab to send patients for unnecessary lab testing, the court filing says. The test consisted of a urinalysis to detect lead and mercury, but also included a comprehensive drug panel for illegal drugs for which patient insurance companies were billed $1,000 by the lab.

The patients weren’t aware of the drug panel when they went in for testing, according to the filing.

A former employee said Helliwell was involved in a kickback scheme with a representative from the lab where he received $20 to $25 for each patient who got tested, the document says. Another former employee reported the lab provided and paid for an additional personal medical assistant for Helliwell.

Williams has been identified as the representative from the toxicology lab, and Head was Helliwell’s biller during the time period where the alleged crimes occurred, the document says.

In July 2018, Helliwell was placed on 42 months of probation by the state Medical Board following multiple allegations of misconduct.