Pipe bombs found in vehicle parked at Ridgecrest Fastrip, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested after police found pipe bombs in a vehicle parked at a Ridgecrest convenience store, prompting an evacuation of the business and surrounding area, authorities said.

Officers contacted Amanda Dollman, 25, and Junior Galang, 26, both of Ridgecrest, at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday at the Fastrip on South China Lake Boulevard, police said. They found Galang had an active felony warrant for his arrest and took him into custody to search the vehicle.

Several pipe bombs were found, police said, and officers evacuated the Fastrip and called in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

The Bomb Squad removed the pipe bombs and later disposed of them.

Dollman and Galang were arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive device, police said.