VIDEO ABOVE: ‘Pillowcase rapist’ gives his side of story in alleged kidnapping: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has began deliberating Monday whether “pillowcase rapist” Ronald Feldmeier willfully failed to register as a sex offender when he changed addresses, or if purported memory issues are to blame.

Feldmeier, 71, was released in 2019 after serving 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women in Sacramento. He used a pillowcase to stifle their screams.

He was charged after he didn’t register when he moved from one Bakersfield facility to another three months after his release.

A conviction would return him to prison, likely for the rest of his life.

As a convicted rapist, Feldmeier knew he must register as a sex offender, prosecutor Leanne Wilder told the jury during her closing argument. And he failed to comply.

“It’s that simple,” Wilder said.

She displayed multiple forms Feldmeier signed and initialed before and after his release acknowledging it was his responsibility to register. Feldmeier previously testified he forgot he signed the forms, saying he believed his parole agent would tell him when to register.

“Forgetting is not a defense,” Wilder said. “Forgetting that he filled out that paperwork is not a defense.”

Defense attorney Kyle J. Humphrey said the penal system sets up people like Feldmeier for failure.

“This case is about bureaucracy,” Humphrey said, “a system that does not account for the individual. It’s a machine that tries to make one shoe fit every foot.”

Feldmeier spent 12,775 days behind bars, a highly-regimented existence where he was told when to sleep, eat, shower. Then he’s expected to be perfect upon rejoining society, Humphrey said, with no allowance made for a simple mistake.

Feldmeier doesn’t deserve to go back to prison, Humphrey said, and would not deliberately do anything resulting in his return.

“He was in hell,” Humphrey said of his client’s time behind bars, where he was assaulted on multiple occasions, suffering broken bones and knocked unconscious an estimated 20 times.

To convict Feldmeier, Humphrey told the jury, they must find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Essentially, they must be convinced there’s no other reasonable explanation for his failure to register, including the possibility he has memory issues beyond his control.

But Humphrey said the prosecution can’t rule out that Feldmeier believed his parole agent would tell him when to register, or that he suffers from Alzheimer’s — as testified to by a psychiatrist — that could have impacted his understanding of the registration process.

Closing arguments wrapped around 2:30 p.m. and the jury went to a back room to begin deliberating.

No matter the outcome, Feldmeier’s legal woes won’t be over.

In a separate case, Feldmeier faces a kidnapping charge after picking up a woman in June who told police she jumped from his vehicle after he repeatedly refused to stop and let her out. The woman suffered cuts and scrapes police said were consistent with jumping from a moving vehicle. Feldmeier denied keeping the woman against her will and said she’d been acting strangely, and was possibly under the influence. Trial is scheduled to begin next month.