BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ronald Feldmeier, who became known as the “pillowcase rapist” for committing a series of sexual assaults decades ago in Sacramento, has been ordered to stand trial on a kidnapping charge in Bakersfield.

Feldmeier, 71, had a preliminary hearing Monday where a judge found there was sufficient evidence for the case against him to proceed. Held without bail, Feldmeier is due back in court later this month.

“Mr. Feldmeier was held to answer, but that is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and his past is not indicative of his guilt or innocence in this case,” Deputy Public Defender Jano Mattaeo said afterward.

Feldmeier has admitted to picking up a woman early June 26, but denied holding her against her will, according to court documents. He told police she began acting strangely as they drove along Ming Avenue. She opened the passenger door, Feldmeier said, and he slowed and tried to stop her as she jumped from the SUV.

The woman told police Feldmeier refused to let her get out after she repeatedly told him to stop, according to the documents. Police said she had cuts and scrapes consistent with jumping from a moving vehicle.

Feldmeier became known as the “pillowcase rapist” in the 1980s for using the covering to stifle his victims’ screams. Released from prison after three decades, he moved to Bakersfield.

In 2020, Feldmeier was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. That case is pending.