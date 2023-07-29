BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early on June 26, a woman with fresh scrapes and cuts — one wound had burnt asphalt inside it — told police she jumped from a moving vehicle to escape a man who bought her fast food then refused to let her leave despite her repeated pleas to stop.

Ronald Feldmeier, the suspect, gave a substantially different story.

While agreeing he picked up the woman and bought her food at a Jack in the Box, he told police she then asked for a ride. On the way to her chosen destination, she began acting strangely and he believed she was possibly under the influence, Feldmeier said according to newly-released court documents.

As he drove along Ming Avenue the woman, whose name is redacted from the reports, opened the passenger door and stuck her feet out, Feldmeier told police. He said he slowed and tried but couldn’t grab her as she jumped from the SUV, according to the documents.

He told police she never asked him to stop or let her out.

Feldmeier, 71, said he realized his prior criminal history will suggest he’s “the bad guy,” the reports say.

Convicted of a series of sexual assaults in Sacramento in the 1980s, Feldmeier became known as the “pillowcase rapist” for using the covering to stifle his victims’ screams. Released from prison after three decades, he moved to Bakersfield.

In 2020, Feldmeier was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. That case was still pending at the time of his most recent arrest.

Police identified Feldmeier as the kidnapping suspect when an officer who was on Ming Avenue just before the incident was reported saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene, according to the documents. A records check showed the SUV was registered to Feldmeier.

“I know what this is about,” Feldmeier said upon being taken into custody, according to the documents. He told police he thought about calling 911 after the woman jumped but said he didn’t want to get involved. He’s being held without bail and has multiple court dates scheduled next month.