BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ronald Feldmeier spent more than three decades behind bars after being convicted of a series of rapes in Sacramento in the 1980s.

Upon his release, he moved to Bakersfield, started taking classes and tried to adjust to life on the outside.

But it wasn’t long before he violated his parole terms. While the exact location of his new home hasn’t been determined, it will once again be behind prison walls.

Feldmeier, 72, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

He had faced the possibility of a far lengthier term.

Noting the seriousness of his prior crimes and numerous strike offenses, the prosecution sought a sentence of 25 years to life. The defense argued such a term would be disproportionate to his failure to register, and would constitute cruel and unusual punishment as defined by the Eighth Amendment.

In making his decision, Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II determined Feldmeier did not willfully fail to comply with registration requirements. He said he found Feldmeier’s conduct more consistent with simply forgetting.

Under those circumstances, the judge said, he found 25 years to life would be cruel and unusual punishment. He then imposed the upper term of three years for the failure to register conviction, then doubled it based on the prior strikes.

Kyle J. Humphrey, Feldmeier’s attorney, afterward said Twisselman “applied the law in a fair and just matter.”

When sentencing someone on a new crime, Humphrey said, the role of the court is not to add punishment based on the heinousness of past crimes.

“I really praise Judge Twisselman’s reasoning,” he said.

He added taxpayers could have been spared the expense of a trial if prosecutors had negotiated or made a plea offer, which he said should have been done based on applicable case law.

Feldmeier, known as the “pillowcase rapist” because he used the covering to stifle his victims’ screams, was released in 2019 and moved to a facility in Bakersfield. He then moved again to a sober living home within the city.

Following that move, he didn’t update his registration with the Bakersfield Police Department. It wasn’t until his parole officer told him he was out of compliance that he finally registered 27 days later.

The law requires a new address be registered within five days of moving.

Feldmeier was arrested, and in October a jury found him guilty.

Humphrey argued at trial his client has Alzheimer’s disease, which could have played a role in him forgetting. He said Feldmeier would never intentionally do anything to send him back to prison, where he suffered numerous beatings from other inmates.

Prosecutor Leanne Wilder said Feldmeier didn’t update his address because he’d been experiencing trouble when people learned of his crimes. She argued he didn’t want people to know where he lived.

But even if he forgot, she said, that’s not a valid excuse under the law.

In a separate case against Feldmeier, a jury last month deadlocked on charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment. A woman told police she willingly got in Feldmeier’s vehicle in July, but when she later asked to get out he refused to stop and she jumped from the moving vehicle.

The next hearing on that case is scheduled later this month.