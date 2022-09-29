BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who sexually assaulted multiple women in Sacramento in the mid-1980s is facing a felony charge in Bakersfield after he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender. A trial is scheduled for November.

Ronald Feldmeier, known as the “pillowcase rapist” for using a pillowcase to mute the screams of his victims, was released from prison in 2019 and placed in a residential treatment program in Bakersfield, according to court filings. He moved to a sober living home on Bernard Street in December of that year but failed to update his sex offender registration, investigators said.

When contacted by a parole agent, Feldmeier, 70, “apologized stating he knew better but just forgot due to his deteriorating memory,” the filings say. He was out of compliance with registration requirements for 27 days.

Prosecutors filed a felony charge against him in early 2020. A trial is set for Nov. 7.

A jury convicted Feldmeier of 29 sex crimes, including 10 counts of rape, for sexually assaulting five women in midtown Sacramento, according to Fox40 Sacramento. The station reported Feldmeier was sentenced to 67 years in prison but became eligible for release under the Elderly Parole Program.