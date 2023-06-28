BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Serial rapist Ronald Feldmeier was ordered held without bail on a kidnapping charge Wednesday after a court commissioner took into account his past criminal history as well as the allegations in the current offense.

Feldmeier, 71, became known as the “pillowcase rapist” for using the covering to stifle his victims’ screams during sexual assaults committed in Sacramento in the 1980s. Released from prison after three decades, Feldmeier moved to Bakersfield, where he was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Then on Monday, he was taken into custody on suspicion of kidnapping. The alleged victim told police she jumped from a vehicle driven by Feldmeier after becoming fearful over statements he made, according to police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair. She suffered injuries consistent with jumping from a moving vehicle, police said.

The woman said Feldmeier refused to stop the vehicle and let her out, Pair said.

The Kern County Public Defender’s Office is representing Feldmeier in the kidnapping case, and attorney Kyle J. Humphrey of Humphrey & Thompson is representing him on the failure to register case. He’s due back in court July 11.