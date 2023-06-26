BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ronald Mark Feldmeier, who served three decades in prison for a series of rapes in Sacramento, was arrested early Monday on suspicion of kidnapping in Bakersfield, arrest records show.

Sheriff’s inmate records show Feldmeier, 71, was booked into jail at 4:50 a.m. He’s being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

Feldmeier became known as the “pillowcase rapist” for using the covering to stifle his victims’ screams during sexual assaults committed in the 1980s.

Released from prison in 2019, Feldmeier moved to Bakersfield, where he soon found himself in trouble.

Feldmeier failed to update his sex offender registration in December 2019 after moving to a sober living home on Bernard Street. He apologized to a parole agent and said he forgot, according to court filings.

Feldmeier was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. That case was pending at the time of Monday’s arrest.