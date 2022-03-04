BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began with photos taken at 10th and M streets.

That area, known as a stronghold of the Bloods, is where Justin Anthony Griffin Jr. posed for photos making gestures meant to be disrespectful to the gang, according to newly-released police reports. They were posted to social media.

Griffin, a member of the Westside Crips, later attended a party with his father the night of Nov. 3. Several Bloods were also in attendance.

Griffin was shot and killed that night and three men — David Gray, Demitris King and Christian Gaines — have been identified as suspects.

Gray and King have pleaded not guilty to murder and are due back in court March 21. Gaines has not been located.

The father told police he got a bad feeling at the party. Others were acting suspicious, he said, so he and his son left.

They drove east on Planz Road and turned south on Akers Road. The father noticed headlights behind them.

They were being followed.

After several more turns they were heading north on Stine Road when the other car pulled alongside and a passenger fired multiple rounds, the father said according to court documents. His son was hit in the head and died.

The father said he followed the suspect vehicle until it slowed near Planz and South Real roads. He told police he passed the car and fired several shots. The car turned north and he lost sight of it.

The father drove to a gas station and called 911.

Police retrieved surveillance footage from multiple cameras, interviewed witnesses and researched the social media accounts belonging to the victim and suspects.

The footage captured sounds identified as two volleys of gunfire occurring about two minutes apart, consistent with the father’s account, the documents say. After reviewing the footage, investigators determined a gray sedan was the suspect vehicle.

Gray and one of the other suspects were seen getting out of a dark Chevy Malibu five minutes after the second round of gunfire. One of them says, “I was bustin’ at the car, I was shooting on him!” according to the documents.

Police found the photos disrespecting the gang. They also found a rap video posted on YouTube that police say referred to the shooting and how Gray — referred to by his gang name “Weez” — would have killed two people if the gun hadn’t malfunctioned.

Three days after shooting, a Facebook story posted on Gray’s page said, “Everything B All Funny & HeheHaaha Until They Family Can’t Pay For They Funeral Services,” the reports say. Gray also conducted a Google search asking if bullets could be traced back to the gun that fired them, police said.

Questioned by police, Gray admitted being at the party and taking a video of himself holding a gun, according to the documents. He also said he was aware of Griffin’s photos and made comments caught on video saying Griffin was “dissing the hood.”

Gray and King denied involvement in the shooting, the documents say. They were arrested in December.