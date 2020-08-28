Photo released of man wanted in carjacking in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a carjacking last month in south Bakersfield.

The man brandished a handgun during the carjacking on Stephens Drive, east of Highway 99 and south of Brundage Lane, deputies said. The carjacking happened at about 4:20 a.m. July 5, and the vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, Detective Moore at 661-392-6923 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.