Phone scam is targeting local doctors’ offices, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are warning about a phone scam targeting local doctors’ offices.

The caller claims they’re employed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and they have a civil matter to discuss with the doctor.

“This is a scam,” a sheriff’s news release sent Tuesday says. “The Kern County Sheriff’s Office does not handle Court Order Civil matters over the phone and would never ask for any form of payment or personal information.”

Anyone who receives a call from an unknown person asking for money on behalf of an organization should contact the organization directly, officials said. Ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number and a reference number for the matter they’re calling about.

Call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or local law enforcement to report suspicious phone calls.