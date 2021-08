BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person has been wounded in a shooting near Superior Grocers in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pershing St. A person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.