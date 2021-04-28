Person wounded in shooting in Rosedale Inn parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was wounded in a shooting in the parking lot at the Rosedale Inn on Tuesday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at 1:46 p.m., officers were sent to 2604 Buck Owens Blvd. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by private means to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, the department said.

Officers determined that a person fired several shots at the victim following a verbal altercation in the parking lot, according to BPD. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.