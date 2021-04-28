Person wounded in shooting at Bakersfield car wash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was wounded in a shooting at a Bakersfield car wash last night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Niles Street. When they arrived, deputies said they couldn’t find the victim. However, witnesses told deputies the person was taken to a hospital.

The department said the person was shot in the hand and does not have life-threatening injuries. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.