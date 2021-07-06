Person wounded in Oildale shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A person was wounded in a shooting in Oildale on Monday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Belmont Avenue and Roberts Lane after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a person who had been shot at least twice.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to KCSO.

There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.