BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was wounded in a shooting in east Bakersfield on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:57 p.m., deputies were sent to Cheatham Avenue near Cottonwood Road after receiving reports of a shooting victim. When they arrived, deputies found a person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.