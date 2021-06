BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person has been wounded in a shooting in east Bakersfield this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:33 a.m., it received a call about a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East California Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries, BPD said.