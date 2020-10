BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was killed in a hit-and-run in east Bakersfield early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 4:12 a.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Niles Street. The vehicle did not stop after the collision and fled the area.

This story will be updated once more information is provided.