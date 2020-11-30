Person wounded in Oildale shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A person was wounded in a shooting in Oildale this afternoon.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:30 p.m., deputies were sent to Lincoln Avenue near Wells Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the deputies found a person who had suffered minor injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The department said the suspect fled in a silver vehicle. No other suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.