A person was injured in a stabbing in east Bakersfield this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. 11th Avenue after getting a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a person with stab wounds nearby.

No arrests have been announced in the case. This story will be updated once more information about the stabbing is released.