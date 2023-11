BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday morning on Golden State Avenue that left a victim severely wounded.

According to BPD, a victim sustained major injuries in the stabbing, which occurred around 2:40 a.m. near 24th Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.