BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of child molestation.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:18 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of Ming Avenue and South Real Road as part of a sexual assault investigation. A person was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time. This article will be updated once more information is available.