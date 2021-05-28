UPDATED: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed pursuit, crashing into multiple K-9 vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Thursday night after leading police on a high-speed chase throughout Bakersfield and crashing into multiple K-9 patrol vehicles.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the pursuit started at around 11 p.m. in the area of Niles and Miller streets and lasted for around an hour. At one point, the suspect’s car hit several K-9 patrol cars. It is unclear at this point if the driver was intentionally trying to hit the vehicles.

No one involved in the collisions was injured, according to the department.

BPD said the pursuit ended after the driver eventually crashed the vehicle on Country Club Drive. Law enforcement used minor force to take the suspect into custody and the man was bitten by K-9 at one point, according to BPD.

The department said a firearm was located and is believed to have been thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit.