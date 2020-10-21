Person arrested after leading officers on vehicle pursuit in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was arrested on Tuesday night after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit through East Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 7:45 p.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Bernard Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue. The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase that ended on Cooley Drive near Edison Highway.

The department said the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby home. After police surrounded the residence, the person was arrested just before 9:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what caused the driver to evade police. The person’s identity has not yet been disclosed by BPD. This article will be updated if more information is provided.