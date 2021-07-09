UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lost Hills identified

UPDATE (7/9): The Kern County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in the crash as 40-year-old Sylmar resident Esteban Carrillo Ramos.

(6/30): LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash near Lost Hills.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to Highway 46 west of Brown Material Road after receiving reports of a hit-and-run collision. When they arrived, officers located the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call 661-764-5580.