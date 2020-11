BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision in East Bakersfield Friday morning.

According to Bakersfield Police Department, the collision happened near the intersection of Baker Street and E Street around 5:54 a.m. The pedestrian sustained minor to moderate injuries, according to BPD. Police say the vehicle involved is a possible silver or gray Chevy pick-up with a camper shell.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.