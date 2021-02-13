UPDATE: BPD identifies vehicle suspected in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run on Brundage Lane

UPDATE (4:05 p.m.): The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run as a white Dodge SUV, possible a Journey, with front-end damage.

UPDATE (2/13): The Bakersfield Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian who was severely injured in a hit-and-run Friday night has died from his injuries.

The department said the victim was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

(2/12): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for the driver who fled the scene after colliding with a pedestrian, severely injuring him Friday night in Central Bakersfield.

The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. in westbound lanes in the 100 block of Brundage Lane near V Street. The man suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Chance Koerner said the driver involved fled the scene in an unknown model Dodge. He said they are asking for any witnesses to come forward and call the police department at 661-327-7111. Investigators will look for any surveillance cameras that may have captured the vehicle leaving the scene.

It did not appear the pedestrian was inside a crosswalk at the time of the collision, but the investigation is in its early stages, Koerner said.

Koerner advised pedestrians to remain vigilant when crossing roads whether or not you use a crosswalk.

“Unfortunately, many motorists are doing everything else but driving their vehicle […] they’re just not focused on driving,” Koerner said.

We will update this story as we learn more information.