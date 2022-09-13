BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Sunday night has been identified.
Santiago Espinoza Aldana, 52, of Bakersfield died early Monday at Kern Medical, the coroner’s office said in a news release.
A black sedan hit Aldana at about 8:44 p.m. on P Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, police said. Speed appears to be a factor.
By 17 News’ count, there have been 35 pedestrian deaths this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.