BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Sunday night has been identified.

Santiago Espinoza Aldana, 52, of Bakersfield died early Monday at Kern Medical, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

A black sedan hit Aldana at about 8:44 p.m. on P Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, police said. Speed appears to be a factor.

By 17 News’ count, there have been 35 pedestrian deaths this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.