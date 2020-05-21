Pedestrian hit, killed after crossing against red light; driver arrested for DUI

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after being hit by a car late Wednesday evening in an alleged DUI crash in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department say officers responded to the 400 block of Union around 11:50 p.m. for the crash.

They found William Chavez-Castro, 24, had been driving through a green light at the intersection of Union and 4th Street, and hit a man that was crossing against his red walking light. The man suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castro was not injured in the crash, and was arrested for driving under the influence and driving unlicensed. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.

Bakersfield Police say this is the 11th fatal motor vehicle crash in their jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.