Pedestrian hit by suspected drunken driver on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit by a suspected drunken driver early Thursday on Union Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in the 4:37 a.m. crash at Union Avenue and 18th Street, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the driver, a woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She wasn’t named in a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.