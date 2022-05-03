BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found a loaded gun and high-capacity magazine during a parole search Monday night at a home in Wasco, according to sheriff’s officials.

Damien Torres, 22, was arrested at his home in the 2500 block of Yellowstone Court, officials said. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Torres was on active parole and had three pending felony cases at the time of his arrest with charges related to possessing drugs, illegal weapons and ammunition, according to a sheriff’s news release.