Parolee arrested on attempted murder and other charges in Ridgecrest stabbing

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on charges including attempted murder in connection with a stabbing last week.

Thomas Taylor Pitt was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 900 block of West Oregon Avenue, according to police.

The stabbing occurred Thursday in the 1100 block of McCall Street. Police said the victim suffered several stab wounds and was in stable condition at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Mixon at 760-499-5100.